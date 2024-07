Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after locating a deceased woman in the 300 block of Kennedy Street.

Police were called to the scene on the morning of July 5 regarding suspicious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Ashley Isabella Murdock, 28, from Fisher River and Jackhead First Nation, currently residing in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.