Winnipeg Airport Flyby to Mark 17 Wing Change of Command

WINNIPEG — The Royal Canadian Air Force will conduct a flyby over Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport on Thursday.

The flyover is to mark the change of command ceremony for 1 Canadian Air Division at 17 Wing Winnipeg.

Two CF-18 Hornet fighter jets from 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta; a CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft from 14 Wing Greenwood, N.S.; and a CC-130H Hercules transport plane from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, based in Winnipeg, will conduct a flyby between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The aircraft will fly at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route. Flybys by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.