Manitoba Government Extends Funding to Combat Retail and Violent Crime in Winnipeg

The Manitoba government will spend $1.16 million to extend its partnership with the Winnipeg Police Service to address retail and violent crime in Winnipeg.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe revealed Wednesday that the funding will continue through the end of August to support businesses and the community.

“Our government is committed to public safety while offering compassionate support to those with addictions and mental health issues,” said Wiebe. “The extended partnership has already received positive feedback from the business community, and we are pleased to continue this initiative.”

The funding will enhance the WPS’s efforts in patrolling high-crime areas, targeting retail theft, and collaborating with business leaders to improve safety.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents and businesses is a top priority,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham. “This extended partnership with the Winnipeg Police Service will provide crucial support, allowing businesses to operate without fear and fostering a safer environment for everyone.”

The extension is part of broader efforts to ensure Winnipeg’s core areas are safe, including nearly $1.5 million allocated to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership and the development of a voluntary safe sobering centre.