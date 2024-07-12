Flin Flon Residents Told to be Ready to Evacuate From Nearby Forest Fire

A Manitoba city on the boundary with Saskatchewan is asking residents to be prepared to leave on short notice as a small wildfire burns nearby in that province.

The fire is less than 10 kilometres away from the nearby Saskatchewan town of Creighton and was about three square kilometres in size as of late Thursday.

The City of Flin Flon says people should prepare emergency kits and be ready to evacuate.

The city is emphasizing that this is neither an evacuation order nor an evacuation alert.

-The Canadian Press