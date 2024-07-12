Same Day Manitoba Announces Indigenous-Led Supervised Consumption Site, Pollivere Vows to Shut Them Down

Just hours before the Manitoba Government announced a new, Indigenous-Led supervised consumption site in Winnipeg, the federal leader of the opposition told a crowd he hopes to shut them down.

Manitoba’s Addictions and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith said Friday afternoon the province will provide $727,000 to the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg for a new supervised consumption site.

“This space is long overdue. Our Indigenous and non-Indigenous relatives continue to die from overdoses and the toxic drug supply, and we must do more,” said Della Herrera, the centre’s executive director.

But earlier in the day, federal PC leader Pierre Poilivere said a future conservative government would not fund the sites and seek to close them, calling them “drug dens.”

“Radical bureaucrats don’t have the right to open these drugs dens anywhere they want,” he said to a crowd in Montreal, standing in a park near one such site Friday morning.

Poilievre said he would shutter all locations near schools, playgrounds and “anywhere else that they endanger the public.”

ChrisD.ca has asked Manitoba’s provincial government for comment.

The first supervised injection site opened in Vancouver more than 20 years ago.

The sites are intended to prevent overdoses by allowing people to bring their drugs to use under the observation of trained staff. They also provide access to clean supplies to reduce rates of HIV and other diseases, as well as offer referrals to users seeking treatment options.

Health Canada says more than 40,000 people have died from toxic drug deaths since 2016, when the agency began tracking these figures. In 2023, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario led the country in terms of the number of deaths. Most who died were men.

A 2011 Supreme Court ruling said that closing the Vancouver operation would deprive users of their Charter rights.

Poilievre said Friday that landmark decision does not mean supervised drug sites can operate anywhere without any restrictions.

He said he believes “reasonable restrictions” can be put in place to prevent them from opening “in locations that endanger the community, or where there is community opposition.”

In an exchange with a reporter, Poilievre repeatedly referred to the sites as “drug dens.”

“Wacko politicians and the Liberals and the NDP and their supporters in the media want to make it sounds like there’s a constitutional obligation that we allow these drug dens anywhere they want to go up. That is not true,” he said.

He suggested the federal government has the power to close existing sites under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, under which it grants them an exemption to operate.

Poilievre’s office did not divulge specifics when asked how he would go about shuttering sites.

There are now 39 supervised consumption sites, according to Health Canada, and another 10 open applications.

Jane Philpott, the former Liberal health minister who ushered in the current government’s amendments to the law to ease restrictions around the sites, is rejecting Poilievre’s assertions.

“These are not ‘drug dens,’ they are health centres,” Philpott, now the dean of health sciences at Queen’s University, posted on X.

“They save lives. In fact the staff have attended to about 50,000 overdoses (and) medical emergencies since 2017, with no reported fatalities on-site,” she wrote, adding thousands are alive because of access to such facilities.

Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic in Parliament on the issue, suggests shutting them down would only lead to people using drugs elsewhere.

“We know that if there is not a safe consumption site, the people that are using in this health emergency are using the bathrooms of local businesses,” he said.

“It becomes an absolute disaster in the bathrooms of small businesses, in our parks, in our schoolyards, in the back alleys, in the backyards of people’s in the community.”

-With files from Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press, and Elisha Dacey