PHOTOS: Day 1 at the Winnipeg Folk Festival

ChrisD.ca hit the ground on Thursday as the first official day of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival got underway at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Under the stifling heat of the sunny Manitoba summer skies, volunteers, staff and festival patrons unloaded, set up and got themselves settled for four days of the best music on the prairies.

The 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival runs July 11-14.

View photos from Day 1 below.