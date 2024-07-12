Home » Entertainment » PHOTOS: Day 1 at the Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 12, 2024 7:30 AM | Entertainment


ChrisD.ca hit the ground on Thursday as the first official day of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival got underway at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Under the stifling heat of the sunny Manitoba summer skies, volunteers, staff and festival patrons unloaded, set up and got themselves settled for four days of the best music on the prairies.

The 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival runs July 11-14.

View photos from Day 1 below.

Shakey Graves - Winnipeg Folk Festival

Members of Shakey Graves play during a sound check in the final hours before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Matthew and Tusa Kroeker set up their vendors’ stand before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. The couple from Onanole MB run Kunia, a children’s clothing line. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Jensen Maxwell (left) and Joel Deschambault set up the Little Brown Jug Tavern before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

A site volunteer adjusts a sign for audience seating in the final hours before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Callum Richardson gets some soccer practice in before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Anton Sikorsky helps prep food in the La Cuisine area before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. Approximately 250 volunteers help make fresh healthy food for the several thousand volunteers for this year’s festival. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Volunteers in the La Cuisine area help prepare food before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024.. Approximately 250 volunteers help make food for the several thousand other volunteers at this year’s festival. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Volunteers work in the La Cuisine area before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. Approximately 250 volunteers help make food for the several thousand other volunteers at this year’s festival. (CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Tusa Kroeker sets up her merchandise to sell as a vendor with her business Kunai on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Winnipeg Folk Festival. (CHRISD.CA)


