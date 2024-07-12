PHOTOS: Day 1 at the Winnipeg Folk Festival

ChrisD.ca hit the ground on Thursday as the first official day of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival got underway at Birds Hill Provincial Park.
Under the stifling heat of the sunny Manitoba summer skies, volunteers, staff and festival patrons unloaded, set up and got themselves settled for four days of the best music on the prairies.
The 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival runs July 11-14.
View photos from Day 1 below.
Members of Shakey Graves play during a sound check in the final hours before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)
Matthew and Tusa Kroeker set up their vendors’ stand before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. The couple from Onanole MB run Kunia, a children’s clothing line. (CHRISD.CA)
Jensen Maxwell (left) and Joel Deschambault set up the Little Brown Jug Tavern before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)
A site volunteer adjusts a sign for audience seating in the final hours before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)
Callum Richardson gets some soccer practice in before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. (CHRISD.CA)
Anton Sikorsky helps prep food in the La Cuisine area before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. Approximately 250 volunteers help make fresh healthy food for the several thousand volunteers for this year’s festival. (CHRISD.CA)
Volunteers in the La Cuisine area help prepare food before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024.. Approximately 250 volunteers help make food for the several thousand other volunteers at this year’s festival. (CHRISD.CA)
Volunteers work in the La Cuisine area before the start of the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2024. Approximately 250 volunteers help make food for the several thousand other volunteers at this year’s festival. (CHRISD.CA)
Tusa Kroeker sets up her merchandise to sell as a vendor with her business Kunai on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Winnipeg Folk Festival. (CHRISD.CA)