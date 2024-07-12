Teen Trio Threaten to Kill Winnipeg Woman While Trying to Steal Her Car

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged three teens after they tried to steal a car and threatened to kill a woman early Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman spotted the trio trying to steal her parked car on Cathedral Avenue at about 5 a.m. When she confronted them, they hit her with the BB gun they were carrying and threatened to kill her. In the end, the three ran away and left the 52-year-old woman with minor injuries.

The police caught up with the trio nearby and said they found various drugs and a small amount of cash on them. The BB gun was found nearby.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and discovered that, shortly before the attempted carjacking, the three suspects had vandalized a 2016 Kia Forte on Machray Avenue and a 2020 Kia Soul near Church Avenue and Powers Street. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at about $1,000.

An 18-year-old male has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of Mischief Under $5,000, three counts of possession of scheduled substances (cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy), and possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana in a public place.

A 16-year-old male faces charges of armed robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

A 17-year-old female has been charged with armed robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm.

All three suspects were released with undertakings.