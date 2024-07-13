Winnipeg to Begin Fogging for Mosquitoes

The City of Winnipeg is set to begin fogging for mosquitoes Sunday night for the first time this season.

As of Saturday afternoon, the average nuisance mosquito trap count was 138 or “high.”

City crews will start spraying at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting, in the following insect management areas:

IMA 1 (Kilcona Park, River East, Springfield North, Valhalla)

IMA 2 (Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A)

IMA 11 (Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West)

IMA 13 (Alpine Place, Elm Park, Lavalee, St. George, Varennes, Worthington)

IMA 14 (Kingston Crescent, Minnetonka, Norberry, Pulberry, Victoria Crescent)

IMA 18 (Maple Grove Park, Normand Park, River Park South, St. Vital Centre, Vista)

IMA 26 (Betsworth, Ridgewood South, River West Park, Roblin Park, Southboine, Westdale)

IMA 27 (Elmhurst, Eric Coy, Marlton, Ridgedale, Varsity View, Vialoux)

IMA 28 (Assiniboine Park)

IMA 50 (Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks)

Spraying will occur nightly until 6:30 a.m. the following morning, but won’t take place during heavy winds or when temperatures are below 13°C.

Residents can request a buffer zone with a 72-hour turnaround time by contacting 311.