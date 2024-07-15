CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Burt Block Party

After an incredibly successful 2023 event, Burt Block Parties return this summer for four exciting nights in downtown Winnipeg. The concerts will have up to 4,000 fans rocking outside the Burton Cummings Theatre between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue in a fully licensed site with activations, bars, and food trucks to complement the live music.

ChrisD.ca wants to send you to the party August 22-25! We’re giving four (4) tickets to each of the four shows!

Who’s performing?

Thurs. Aug. 22 – Blue Rodeo, Skydiggers, Indian City , and guests.

, and guests. Fri. Aug. 23 – Arkells, July Talk, The Blue Stones, The Haileys .

. Sat. Aug. 24 – Sloan, Headstones, I Mother Earth , and guests.

, and guests. Sun. Aug. 25 – Tom Cochrane, Streetheart, Sass Jordan, and guests.

Burt Block Party tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Enter now!

"*" indicates required fields Name * First Last E-mail * Address * City/town * Province * Postal code * Join our contest email club Yes, sign me up! Get notified each time we have a new contest. Don't worry, we'll only email you when there's another giveaway. Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more chances to win! Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.