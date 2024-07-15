Two Dead After Fire in Cross Lake Cree Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire in Cross Lake Cree Nation that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

A residence became engulfed in flames at around 3:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Neighbours had tried, unsuccessfully, to rescue one person who was inside the house when the fire started

Once the fire was extinguished, emergency crews located the bodies of two deceased individuals. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.