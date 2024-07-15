PHOTOS: Day 4 at the Winnipeg Folk Festival

Inclement weather later in the evening delayed some performances, but the spirits of those in attendance remained high.
View photos from the final day below.
Margo Timmins and the Cowboy Junkies perform during the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Polish traditional group Polky performs at the Big Bluestem tent during the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Looking out over the crowd during the Up A Creek workshop at the Snowberry stage during the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Ruth Moody performs on the stage at the Snowberry tent for the Up A Creek workshop during the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
The audience listens as Cowboy Junkies perform at the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Dave and Maureen Urquhart dance by the Snowberry pavilion during the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival Sunday June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
A band member from the group Polky gives the A-OK sign during the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Artists and musicians at the Bur Oak pavilion at the 49th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2024 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)