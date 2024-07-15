Man Fatally Shot Leaving Winnipeg Soccer Game

WINNIPEG — A man was fatally shot on Saturday after leaving a soccer game in the south end of the city.

Police were called to the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex at 900 Waverley Street at around 11:47 p.m. for a reported shooting in the parking lot.

According to police, emergency crews located an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi, 22, of Winnipeg.

Police say they have determined the victim had just finished playing when he was exiting the venue and fatally shot. Investigators don’t believe the incident was random in nature.

Approximately 100 spectators were present at the game and police are hoping they have information. Anyone who observed anything/anyone suspicious or has photos or videos is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.