Winnipeg Folk Festival Marks Record Attendance

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is celebrating record-breaking attendance this year.

The four-day event, which wrapped up last Sunday, welcomed 76,500 attendees to Birds Hill Provincial Park. Last year’s attendance was 74,500.

“Despite the intense heat, festivalgoers persevered. A few show pauses were necessary over the weekend due to lightning but most shows were able to pick back up and finish their sets for patiently waiting crowds,” organizers said in a statement.

The 50th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival is set for July 10-13, 2025.