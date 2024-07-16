Winnipeg Sea Bears Re-Sign Stephane Ingo

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have brought back a familiar name to the team to finish the 2024 season.

Forward forward Stephane Ingo has re-signed with Winnipeg after making his professional debut with the Sea Bears last year.

“Stephane Ingo will add length and mobility to our frontcourt,” said Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. “Steph is very intelligent and an excellent team player. He provided quality depth last summer, and we’re excited to welcome him back to help us finish the season strong.”

The 25-year-old set season highs of six points, five rebounds and three blocks while averaging 8.3 minutes per game last season. His season-best scoring performance came in 10-minute, +21 effort June 2 at Scarborough in which he shot a perfect three for three from the floor.