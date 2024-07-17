Winnipeg Invites Public to View Proposed Downtown Bike Routes

The City of Winnipeg is inviting residents to view plans for new downtown bike routes.

As part of CentrePlan 2050, bike routes will be redesigned in the following areas in the city’s core:

St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue

Notre Dame Avenue and Cumberland Avenue

William Stephenson Way

The recommendations for two of the bike routes are available online, while the William Stephenson Way route requires further study to address traffic concerns identified in the project.

Residents are also invited to attend one of two downtown pop-ups on the project or attend a virtual event on Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Downtown pop-ups:

Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

True North Square (outdoor plaza), 223 Carlton St.

Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Park, 367 Ellice Ave.

The construction timeline for these bike routes depends on future infrastructure funding. Bike routes on St. Mary–York will be installed during street reconstruction or rehabilitation, planned between 2025-2027 as part of downtown street renewals. The William Stephenson Way bike route will be included in plans to widen sidewalks into multi-use pathways along William Stephenson Way and Waterfront Drive.

Additionally, the city is considering adding a bike route on Graham Avenue as part of its redesign during the project’s design phase.