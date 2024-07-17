Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Parties Raise $100,000 for Local Charities

Four community organizations in Winnipeg have received a total of $100,000, thanks to the rallying efforts of Winnipeg Jets fans during the team’s Whiteout Parties this spring. The funds aim to support vital services for those in need within the community.

“The original Winnipeg Jets Whiteout is an exciting part of my personal hockey story and it’s exciting to see that this tradition not only lives on but has taken on new significance within our community,” said Jets’ head coach Scott Arniel.

“With these funds being put to very important work across and for our downtown community, it’s an honour to know the impacts of what the Jets do on the ice can be felt beyond our rink and beyond the playoffs themselves.”

True North Sports + Entertainment has partnered with United Way Winnipeg since 2019, directing half of the proceeds from Whiteout Street Parties to the organization. This year, United Way Winnipeg received three cheques of $25,000 each during the playoffs, with an additional $25,000 from Academy Hospitality’s Party in the Plaza events and True North, bringing the total to $100,000.

To date, more than $312,000 has been raised through these events, supporting downtown agencies addressing homelessness, addiction, and hunger. The four beneficiaries this year, each receiving $25,000, are:

Bruce Oake Recovery Centre: Long-term residential care and addiction treatment for men.

N’Dinewemak-Our Relatives’ Place: Indigenous-led resource offering 24/7 support for those experiencing homelessness.

Siloam Mission: Providing basic needs like clothing, food, shelter, and a sense of belonging.

Main Street Project: A safe haven for people dealing with homelessness, substance use, and mental health challenges.

“Winnipeggers rally around their city like no other fans in the country. They take care of each other—and the money raised at the Whiteout Parties is an amazing example of that,” said United Way Winnipeg president and CEO Michael Richardson.

“These funds will make a significant impact on Winnipeggers by supporting the life-saving work being done every day by four community organizations—both in our community, and for our community.”