Never a Dull Moment at Assiniboia Downs

Assiniboia Downs CEO Darren Dunn is getting optimistic again. Generally, a glass-half-full kind of guy, anyway, Dunn is approaching the midway mark of a trying 2024 live thoroughbred racing meet with a fresh new outlook.

After all, the decision to enact a quarantine on the horses at ASD back in mid-June, a quarantine that immediately followed an incident in which a single thoroughbred at the track contracted equine infectious anemia (EIA), should be over by the end of the month.

The quarantine, which caused the removal of the Manitoba Derby from the 2024 Canadian Derby Series, could even have a happy ending. Dunn is preparing for a solid field of thoroughbreds for Manitoba’s big race on Monday, Aug. 5.

“We’re approaching the midpoint of the meet and making the best of the complicated hand we’ve been dealt, relative to the ongoing quarantine” said Dunn. “In saying that, the light is finally at the end of the tunnel.

“Based on notification of the start of the quarantine on June 14, the final mass testing of the entire backstretch horse population is set for Monday, July 29. The expectation of a negative result and the lifting of the quarantine on Friday, August 2.

“With that, entries for the Manitoba Derby, the Escape Clause Stakes and the Harvey Warner Manitoba Mile are the day before (Aug. 1) and we’re offering horses outside of our province, outside of the quarantine, an opportunity to enter those races, and should for some unforeseen reason, the quarantine is not lifted, we’ll return their entry fee. However, all indications are that it will be lifted, so we’re trying to get that message out and we’re hopeful that there is confidence in our operation and outside horses will be participating in the Derby and our other Stakes races that night. I’m quietly confident that our biggest day of the year will feature fully competitive fields in all of the Stakes races offered.”

While Dunn’s team at ASD have been able to adapt to the quarantine, so too have racing fans. Although there are only two days of racing each week this month, crowds have been good.

“This has been such an unusual ride, but I’m used to it and we have a team that can adapt” Dunn said. “We band together, we focus and we all do the best we can under trying circumstances.

“The crowds on site have been tremendous this year even against the backdrop of inconsistent weather. We’re an outdoor sport and when it rains, I don’t care whether you’re Assiniboia Downs, the Bombers or the Goldeyes, it can affect Game Day walk-up traffic. Whether it’s from Manitobans or the tourism industry in general, our crowds have been very, very strong and it’s been encouraging. We have been able to do some strong business despite this quarantine that has restricted our ability to bring in fresh horses.”

Dunn admits he’s learned to live with the abrupt scheduling changes and is making the best of an unfortunate situation. It also helps that relief could be right around the corner.

“The mid-season adjustment was awkward and cumbersome,” Dunn conceded. “But it was necessary. The situation – two nights of racing per week – is directly caused by our inability to bring in fresh horses from Minnesota, North Dakota and Alberta specifically. We just didn’t have the inventory to continue going three days a week maintaining proper field sizes. Small field sizes negatively affect overall wagering. The horse people were unanimous in their support of going to two days a week and our regulator worked with us to adjust the schedule mid-season and the messaging we got out appears to be successful.

“So, we expect to return to three days a week of live racing until mid-September after this four-week run of two days a week ends. We will conclude the meet one week longer than originally planned. With the planned lifting of the quarantine and the ability to get fresh horses into the backstretch, which we’ve been given clear indication that people are chomping at the bit to get here and get their horses into our barn area. In August and September, we should be good to go three days a week the rest of the way.”

Amazingly, there has been an upside to the two-night-per-week schedule.

“The two-days-a-week program has paid dividends,” Dunn said. “To no great surprise, field sizes immediately perked up. There is a direct association between wagering handle and field sizes – the larger the fields, the larger the wagering. That’s just basic math in horse racing. We have budget goals in terms of revenue and we have to achieve them. So far, we’re still on the right track.

“There have been a lot of positives in what was a very bizarre negative.”

One of the positives has been the incredible battle for the 2024 Assiniboia Downs jockey championship. This week, defending champion Antonio Whitehall brought home Mr. Fillip in the $50,500 Manitoba Derby Trial for owners Norman Tremblay and Randy Howg and trainer Rick Wise.

Also on Monday night, leading rider and former co-champion Prayven Badrie was riding when Midnight Lady won the $51,000 Jack Hardy Stakes for owner Henry Witt Jr. and trainer Lee Delaronde.

On Tuesday night, Badrie won another stakes race, bringing home Blazing Bo for owners A2 Thoroughbreds and trainer Michael Nault in the $51,750 R.J. Speers Memorial Stakes. A few minutes later, Renaldo Cumberbatch rode Spitten Kitten to victory in the $51,000 Canada Stakes for owners Marvin and Deb Buffalo and Arnold Souster and trainer Marvin Buffalo.

“It’s a phenomenal jockey race,” said Dunn. “Prayven Badrie is riding lights out. He came here originally over a decade ago and I’ve never seen him ride better. Antonio Whitehall is as hungry as I’ve ever seen him in an effort to defend his title. Damario Bynoe is riding top shelf. It’s a great colony and a close colony but it’s going to be a full-on, mano-a-mano fist fight right to the wire of the final race in September to see who wears that crown.”

Badrie continues to lead the way with 25 wins, 18 seconds and 14 third-place finishes and a track-leading $269,844 in earnings for his owners. He’s made 92 starts this season.

Whitehall and Bynoe share second place with 22 wins. Whitehall, who won three times in two nights this week, has 18 seconds and 19 third-place finishes. He’s made a Downs-leading 120 starts and has $266,886 in winnings. Bynoe won four times in two nights this week and now has 15 seconds and 15 thirds to go with his 22 wins and $233,864 in winnings.

Rachaad Knights is fourth with 18 wins, nine seconds and 15 third-place finishes and $174,659 in earnings while Renaldo Cumberbatch, who won twice this past week and finished second three times, is fourth with 17 wins, 11 seconds and 11 thirds and $189,883 in winnings.

On the trainers’ side, the battle for the title is once again, a horse race (pun intended). With five-time champion (winner of the last four in a row) Jerry Gourneau suspended indefinitely for a doping issue (veterinarian, Dr. Cyndi Kasper, administered the legal substance Dexamethasone on some of Gourneau’s horses, but the substance was above the amount considered legal for use), a suspension he is appealing, the door has been thrown open to other trainers to close Gourneau’s once dominant lead.

Gourneau still leads with 15 wins, 14 seconds and 10 thirds and has $142,955 in earnings in 88 starts. Delaronde is second with 14 wins, 14 seconds and nine thirds with $169,200 in winnings in 87 starts while Devon Gittens is third with 12 wins, 10 seconds, 20 thirds and $136,726 in earnings in 77 starts.

In the meantime, the Downs is likely only 14 days from the end of the quarantine and that means it is only going to get more exciting in August and September.

“We’re almost out of the quarantine and I believe things will return to normal soon,” Dunn said. “But you know, It’s always exciting out here. There never seems to be a dull moment at Assiniboia Downs.”