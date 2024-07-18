Film Production Closing Birds Hill Park West Gate

Film production in Birds Hill Provincial Park will temporarily close access via the park’s west gate next week.

The province says between July 22-26, the entrance to the park on Highway 59 will be closed to park visitors.

The public must access the park using the east gate entrance on Provincial Road 206. A detour will be signed from Highway 59, redirecting traffic coming from the south along Garven Road (PR 213) to PR 206. Traffic coming from the north will be redirected along PTH 44 to PR 206.

To minimize delays at the east gate, visitors are encouraged to purchase and print park vehicle permits before visiting at manitobaelicensing.ca or from a local retailer.