Man Killed in Crash on ATV in Peguis First Nation

Manitoba RCMP say one man has died after a crash involving an ATV and SUV in Peguis First Nation.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Provincial Road 224.

According to police, an ATV being driven by a 48-year-old man was heading southbound in the northbound lane when it collided head-on with a northbound SUV, being driven by a 24-year-old woman. Both people were from the community.

The man was rushed to hospital and pronounced deceased. The driver of the SUV, along with four other female passengers, weren’t physically injured.

The SUV driver was arrested on scene for impaired driving and remains in custody.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.