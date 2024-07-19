Zebra Mussel Found in Clear Lake, Parks Canada Plans Containment

Parks Canada has discovered an adult zebra mussel near Boat Cove in Clear Lake, Riding Mountain National Park.

Officials say the discovery was made on Wednesday of this week when snorkellers found a partial shell and a living zebra mussel attached to a rock. Additionally, water samples from Boat Cove, collected between June 19-27, 2024, tested positive for zebra mussel environmental DNA, indicating an emerging presence in Clear Lake.

In response, an impermeable containment curtain is scheduled to arrive the week of July 22, which will be deployed from Boat Cove to the main beach pier, isolating the affected area from the rest of the lake. During the curtain installation, Boat Cove will be closed to the public, but normal lake activities, including the operation of the tour boat The Martese, swimming, and fishing, will continue unaffected.

Parks Canada is considering potash as a potential eradication method, pending further visual surveys and water sampling.

A temporary watercraft ban remains in place for Clear Lake.

Parks Canada is also contributing $100,000 to enhance visitor experiences and tourism in the Riding Mountain community.