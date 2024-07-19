Perimeter Highway to See $9M in Repairs This Summer

WINNIPEG — The province is spending $9.1 million this summer to make repairs to the Perimeter Highway.

The Manitoba government announced Friday that repairs will focus on sections of the highway that are the most uneven for drivers including:

North Perimeter eastbound lanes between Brookside Boulevard and McPhillips Street;

South Perimeter westbound between Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard, including the southeast loop and ramp;

North Perimeter at the Trans-Canada Highway east overpass, including loops and ramps;

South Perimeter at the Trans-Canada Highway west overpass, including loops and ramps;

Westbound lanes approaching the intersection of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 100 and PTH 3 (McGillivray Boulevard);

South Perimeter at Roblin Boulevard overpass, including loops and ramps;

Intersection improvements at South Perimeter and Provincial Road 330; and

Concrete repairs between Wenzel Road and Dugald Road, and from the Trans-Canada Highway west to Road 63N.

Construction continues on the St. Mary’s Road and Perimeter interchange project, which is planned to open to traffic later this year. The Highway 3 (McGillivray Boulevard) and Perimeter interchange project is currently in the design phase and the construction contract is expected to be awarded in early 2025.