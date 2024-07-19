City’s Outdoor Pools Free on August Long Weekend

The City of Winnipeg is waiving admission to swim at its public outdoor pools over the August long weekend.

Mayor Scott Gillingham and Charleswood – Tuxedo – Westwood Councillor Evan Duncan announced late Thursday their offices will cover the cost from August 3-5.

“By providing free access to our outdoor pools over the August long weekend, we are encouraging everyone to take part in the Winnipeg 150 festivities and enjoy the summer,” said Gillingham. “I invite all Winnipeggers to make the most of this opportunity and celebrate our city’s milestone together.”

The city’s outdoor pools include:

Fort Garry Lions (969 Dowker Ave.)

Freight House (200 Isabel St.)

Kildonan Park (2015 Main St.)

Provencher (590 rue Langevin)

St. Vital (5 rue des Meurons)

Transcona Aquatic Park (1101 Wabasha St.)

Westdale (550 Dale Blvd.)

Windsor Park (333 Speers Rd.)

Freight House, Provencher and Windsor Park are unheated pools that are already free to the public.