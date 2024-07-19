Sea Bears Opening Upper Deck for Final Home Game of the Season

The Winnipeg Sea Bears will open the upper deck at Canada Life Centre next week for their final regular season home game.

The team announced the game on Tuesday, July 23 against the Calgary Surge will have 300-level seating available to fans. The move comes in response to high demand as the club nears the finale of its second campaign.

Tuesday’s game, labelled “Fan Appreciation Night,” will feature additional giveaways, contests and game-day programming.

“We’re excited to create the opportunity for more fans to join us as we cap off what has been a fantastic second season of Sea Bears basketball,” said Jason Smith, Sea Bears’ president.

Tickets in the 300 level start at $18 plus taxes and fees.

The Sea Bears meet the Surge again in Calgary on July 25 and the Stingers in Edmonton on July 29 to wrap up the regular season.