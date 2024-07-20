Manitoba Company Fined After Tire Injures Worker

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba company has been fined $25,000 after a worker was injured and pinned by a falling tire.

The incident happened on May 17, 2021, when a forklift operator at K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. began unloading tires with the help of another worker. The tires were rolled out manually, tipped onto forklift forks and transferred to a skid for stacking. The worker was rolling out a tire when a tire from the row behind suddenly fell forward, crushing the worker against the container floor. A forklift was used to remove the tire from on top of the worker.

The worker sustained compression fractures on their back and neck, and briefly lost consciousness.

K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. is located in Rosenort and manufactures heavy-duty, earth-moving scrapers for construction, agriculture and mining sites around the world.

On February 22, 2024, the company pleaded guilty under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for failing to develop safe work procedures.

The court fine was announced this week.