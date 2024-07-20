Home » News » Construction on Spray Pad at Bronx Park Community Centre Underway

Construction on Spray Pad at Bronx Park Community Centre Underway

July 20, 2024 8:15 AM | News


Bronx Park Community Centre Spray Pad

A rendering of the future Bronx Park Community Centre spray pad at 720 Henderson Highway. (CITY OF WINNIPEG)

WINNIPEG — Construction is underway on a new spray pad at Bronx Park Community Centre.

All three levels of government broke ground on the project Friday, which will include an accessible spray pad and other park improvements.

“We are more than excited to see the addition of a spray pad at the Bronx Park Community Centre,” said Evan Comstock, president of the centre. “We anticipate more families visiting us and enjoying the wide range of services our facility offers.”

In addition to the spray pad, the project includes concrete pathways, seating areas, shade structures, a water fountain, a bike rack, and upgraded landscaping.

The spray pad is anticipated to open to the public in the summer of 2025.

Watch Friday’s news conference:

YouTube video


ADVERTISEMENT

Tags: City of Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS