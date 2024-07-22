Food Delivery App Expands to More Manitoba Cities

SkipTheDishes is now available in three more Manitoba cities as part of a network-wide expansion.

On Monday, the company announced the addition of Winkler, Morden, and Thompson.

“With this latest phase of our expansion, we’re proudly strengthening our partnerships with local restaurants and small businesses nationwide, connecting them with loyal customers and bringing them more hungry demand through the Skip network,” said Loraine Nyokong, head of local partnerships at Skip, in a release.

The 13-city expansion also includes new delivery destinations in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

Skip is now available in more than 450 cities and towns across Canada for restaurant food and grocery delivery.