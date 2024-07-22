WestJet Increases Departures from Winnipeg in Winter Schedule

WestJet will offer increased departures from Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport as part of its winter 2024-25 flight schedule.

The Calgary-based airline has announced a 36 percent increase in flights out of YWG compared to winter 2023.

Travellers departing Winnipeg will have access to new direct routes to Montreal, Fort Lauderdale and San Jose del Cabo, with 24 daily departures during peak season.

WestJet says Winnipeg will see the largest increase in airline capacity across any airport in western Canada next winter

“We’re proud to be a longtime cornerstone of WestJet’s network and are thankful for their strong, continued commitment to our community,” said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO.

“This significant increase in flights will not only enhance our connectivity but also strengthen the local economy by providing more opportunities for everyone who lives and works here. We’re excited about what the future holds as we continue to work with WestJet to further grow our partnership to support our community.”

The winter schedule boasts an increase of 44 percent on nine domestic routes that are critical to Manitoba’s capital city.

The new direct Winnipeg to Montreal route will run five times weekly, with increases to other Canadian destinations including Edmonton, Regina, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Saskatoon.

Sunsetters travelling from Winnipeg to San Jose del Cabo will see access once weekly, with flights to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta departing seven times weekly.

Stateside, a new direct Fort Lauderdale route will depart Winnipeg once per week, while Phoenix-bound travellers can depart four times weekly.