North End Blaze Sends One Person to Hospital

WINNIPEG — An early morning fire Monday sent one person to hospital after a blaze in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a two-storey home just after 3 a.m. and located one person trapped inside.

The patient was removed and assessed by paramedics before being transported to hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters also located multiple pets while searching the house. Two cats and one dog were found deceased. Four kittens were removed from the home safely. The City of Winnipeg’s Animal Services Agency was called to provide care for the animals.

The fire was deemed under control at around 4 a.m.

Damage estimates aren’t available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.