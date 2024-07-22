Woman Dies After Collision with Vehicle

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday at Notre Dame Avenue and McPhillips Street.

The crash involving the vehicle and pedestrian happened at around 12:10 a.m.

The 32-year-old Winnipeg victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information, including dash cam video, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).