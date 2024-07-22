Home » The Canadian Press » Tenants Offered Accommodations and Support After Surprise Mass Eviction

Tenants Offered Accommodations and Support After Surprise Mass Eviction

July 22, 2024 1:13 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Stratford Hall

Workers enter Stratford Hall, an apartment residence in north Winnipeg on Monday, July 22, 2024. The new landlord evicted residents last week and the province has taken over and is allowing residents to re-enter the building. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Some tenants of a Winnipeg apartment building who were suddenly evicted from their units this month have moved back in.

Devony Hudson got her keys this morning and said she is starting over.

Hudson and others in the three-storey building say they were surprised earlier this month when a new owner gave them hours to leave, citing a fire hazard.

Hudson says she went for a walk and came back to find her belongings strewn on the front lawn.

Marion Willis, who runs an outreach program, says some of the tenants had to resort to encampments or couch-surfing.

Manitoba’s residential tenancies branch issued orders to the landlord last week and has worked to get the residents back in their homes.

CP - The Canadian Press


ADVERTISEMENT

Tags: Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS