Fire Destroys Kitchen at Manitoba Wilderness Camp

A wildfire tore through Camp Whitney last weekend, destroying the camp’s kitchen shortly after a group left the area.

Flin Flon RCMP were alerted by a passing jet skier on Sunday afternoon who noticed significant smoke near the camp. Officers attended the scene by boat and found the main kitchen fully engulfed in flames.

Several structures close by were also reached by the fire. RCMP and local conservation officers were able to contact provincial fire crews, who sent a water bomber to dump foam on the fire. Local Flin Flon firefighters also fought the blaze using water pumps.

Nobody was present at the camp when the fire broke out. RCMP learned the site had been rented, but the group left the area at around 11:30 a.m. that morning. A caretaker then closed up the camp before leaving.

RCMP don’t consider the fire to be suspicious at this time. The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service will monitor the area to ensure the fire doesn’t reignite.

According to the City of Flin Flon, Camp Whitney boasts 10 rustic cabins, plus tent sites, with cooking and dining facilities available for rent.