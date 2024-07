Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a plane crashed in the RM of Bifrost last weekend.

Gimli RCMP responded to the crash in a treed area Sunday afternoon, south of the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 233.

Police say a crop dusting plane was spraying a field when one of the wings hit a tree and the plane crashed.

The pilot and lone occupant, a 33-year-old man from the RM of Bifrost, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was notified.