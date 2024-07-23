Youth Community Access Program Opens at Downtown Y

WINNIPEG — A new youth community access program has opened at the downtown YMCA-YWCA to create a place of recreation in the city’s core.

YWinnipeg partnered with the City of Winnipeg on “Open Y,” targeted at youth aged 13 to 17.

“Winnipeg youth, especially in the downtown, need a place they feel welcome and safe,” said Cordella Friesen, YWinnipeg president and CEO. “This is an incredible partnership with the City of Winnipeg that will give youth in the Downtown community exactly that.”

The program offers youth access to the Vaughan Street facility at designated times of the week with no membership or fees required. The program starts immediately, highlighted by access Monday-Friday evenings for the rest of the summer, as well as Friday evenings throughout the year.

As part of Open Y, the Y will be offering specific sports programs such as basketball and soccer, as well as community family fun nights, access to various drop-in programs, and participation in the Y’s Youth Leadership Development Program. The partnership will also add 100 fully sponsored youth memberships to YWinnipeg’s Strong Kids program — memberships that will be distributed to youth in the downtown through community partners.

“It’s really important that we don’t simply open the doors to youth and expect that to make a difference,” added Friesen. “We need to offer programs that are beneficial to their growth and give them the opportunity to develop into the leaders of tomorrow our city needs.”