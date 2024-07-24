Truck Driver Dies After Crash in RM of Alonsa

One man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Alonsa earlier this month.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened the morning of July 6 on Highway 68 near Road 144N.

According to police, a pickup truck was travelling east on Highway 68 when the driver crossed the centre line and collided with a SUV heading west.

Both injured drivers were assisted by bystanders who came across the crash scene.

The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from Ste Rose du Lac, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old Winnipeg man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 19, the truck driver succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.