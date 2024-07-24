Man Killed in Crash on Westman Highway

Manitoba RCMP say a 19-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5 Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene, east of Grandview, at around 10:50 a.m.

Police say a vehicle travelling west on Highway 5 is believed to have crossed the centre line and collided with a grain truck travelling east.

The driver of the grain truck, a 72-year-old man from Grandview, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Grandview, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.