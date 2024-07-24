Manitoba Mountie Charged with Assault

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with assault following a probe by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit began looking into an incident following a domestic incident at a home in The Pas on September 29, 2023.

According to the IIU, a woman who was detained alleged force was used during the incident and filed a complaint with RCMP.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP officer Const. Kyle Kruzer was released on a summons on Tuesday. He has been charged with one count of assault.

He will appear in court at a later date.