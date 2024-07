A school in Thompson, Manitoba was destroyed by fire early Wednesday.

Local firefighters arrived to find Westwood School fully engulfed by flames at around 3:20 a.m.

It’s believed no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The local fire department was assisted by firefighters with Vale Manitoba Operations mine rescue to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.