Winnipeg Jewellery Thefts Lead Police to Morden

Winnipeg police have arrested five people after two separate jewellery robberies at the same store.

Police say on December 3, 2023, multiple suspects entered a jewellery store in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue at different times. According to police, their intention was to distract the employee while gaining access to the display case.

The suspects made off with more than $17,000 in merchandise.

On June 12, 2024, the suspects attended the same business again and stole approximately $35,000 worth of jewellery.

A police investigation led officers to two suites in Morden, Manitoba. With help from local police, officers searched the residences and recovered approximately $16,000 worth of previously stolen property.

Charles George Bunn, 55, and Alicia Ray Kent, 34, have been charged with theft-related offences. They remain in custody.

A 53-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are facing charges of possessing property obtained by crime and were released.

A male youth is facing a charge of theft over $5,000 and was released.