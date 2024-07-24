Coun. Mayes Out of Mayor’s EPC, Santos Moves In

WINNIPEG — Mayor Scott Gillingham has refreshed his executive policy committee, moving a long-time member out of the inner circle.

Gillingham on Wednesday announced St. Vital Councillor Brian Mayes has left EPC and Point Douglas Councillor Vivian Santos has moved in.

“It’s important to periodically refresh EPC to ensure it benefits from the diverse viewpoints and experiences on city council and to achieve balanced representation from across Winnipeg,” said Gillingham, in a statement.

Gillingham says his priorities for EPC over the next year include enhancing customer service, improving the city’s budget position, and accelerating the construction of new housing, and to position the city to qualify for federal infrastructure and transit funding opportunities.

“Councillor Mayes is one of the longest-serving members of EPC in Winnipeg’s history and a strong advocate for the people of St. Vital. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his role as councillor.”

The other members of EPC include councillors Evan Duncan (Charleswood – Tuxedo – Westwood), Janice Lukes (Waverley West), Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan), and Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry), and Markus Chambers (St. Norbert), as acting deputy mayor.