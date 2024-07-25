Blue Bombers’ Banjo Bowl Game Sells Out

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced the 20th annual Banjo Bowl is already sold out.

The September 20 game between the Blue Bombers and visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders is scheduled to start 2 p.m.

“This is the earliest we have sold out the Banjo Bowl since the opening of Princess Auto Stadium in 2013,” said Wade Miller, Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO. “We are looking forward to another great crowd August 1 as well as we host the BC Lions.”

Fans will be able to enter the stadium for the Banjo Bowl beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Princess Auto pre-game tailgate area will also officially open at 11 a.m.