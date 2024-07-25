Winnipeg Street Racer Hit with $5,000 in Fines

Winnipeg police have ticketed the driver of a vehicle they say reached speeds above 200 km/h while street racing.

Police were conducting speed enforcement on July 21 in the area of Wyper Road on the West Perimeter, when officers spotted a speeding Honda Civic.

Police say the driver was racing another vehicle while reaching 172 km/h. He failed to stop twice for police and went through a red light at McGillivray Boulevard and the Perimeter at 202 km/h.

Officers caught up to the driver at his residence, where he was ticketed for driving carelessly, speeding, failing to stop for a peace officer and racing another vehicle.

He was also given a serious offence notice and administrative suspension for street racing.

The 19-year-old man faces $5,158 in fines and a licence suspension.