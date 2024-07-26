All Eyes Turn to the Manitoba Derby

By Scott Taylor (@staylorsports)

As Assiniboia Downs awaits its next – and hopefully final – mass testing of horses for equine infectious anemia (EIA), CEO Darren Dunn and his staff have turned their eyes toward the 2024 Manitoba Derby.

The province’s biggest race, Monday, Aug. 5, will feature the $50,000 Escape Clause Stakes, the $50,000 Harvey Warner Manitoba Mile and, of course, the $125,000 Derby and while entries will not be made public until the results of the test are in, Dunn and his staff believe the race could be bigger than anyone expected.

When the only case of EIA was discovered in mid-June and a quarantine on ASDF was established, it was thought the Derby could draw its entrants strictly from the field of horses already on the backstretch. As a result, this year’s Derby was pulled from the Western Canadian Triple Crown series.

However, there is hope that while the Derby won’t get back into the series this year, entries may come from far and wide.

“We’re offering horses outside of our province, outside of the quarantine, an opportunity to enter those races, and should for some unforeseen reason, the quarantine is not lifted, we’ll return their entry fee,” said Dunn. “However, all indications are that it will be lifted, so we’re trying to get that message out and we’re hopeful that there is confidence in our operation and outside horses will be participating in the Derby and our other Stakes races that night. I’m quietly confident that our biggest day of the year will feature fully competitive fields in all of the Stakes races offered.”

Rumours abound throughout the backstretch that horses from Canterbury Downs in Shakopee, Minn., Century Mile in Edmonton and even from Texas and Florida have entered the Derby and all their owners are doing now is waiting for the green light to head to Winnipeg.

“The health and welfare of our equine athletes is critical, and we have been diligent in our efforts to ensure their safety while also providing the best possible racing experience for our fans,” Dunn said. “I’m incredibly thankful for the support from everyone to make the necessary accommodations quickly. The outcome, along with the significant growth in wagering levels, particularly in the past couple of weeks, has been fantastic.”

Despite the quarantine and the fact the Downs has been running only two evenings per week over the past month, wagering is up and the live crowds have been terrific. Thanks to the fact that fields are larger because there have been fewer races, wagering on Assiniboia Downs races has been up approximately 11% from last year’s near-record-breaking results.

And for bettors, things get even better for the Derby. The growing Jackpot Pick 5 currently stands at $397,467. If there is no winner on Monday or Tuesday next week, the entire jackpot will roll over to the Manitoba Derby card where it will be distributed to the winners in a mandatory payout event. Additionally, the night will feature a $100,000 guaranteed Pick 4 pool.

“The Manitoba Derby program is shaping up to be another great event this year. The size of the Jackpot Pick 5 is one of the biggest in North America right now and still growing. It is amazing to think that someone still has a chance to take home close to a half million dollars themselves if they get it as a single winner on July 29th or 30th. Otherwise, the full jackpot will be a mandatory payout on the Derby card on August 5th. We’re looking forward to an incredible night of racing and wagering.”

Despite all the issues, there have been some terrific races. For instance, this past Monday night, Commandoslastdance won the 49the running of the $40,000 RC Anderson Stakes and she could be a local favourite in the $50,000 Manitoba Oaks on Tuesday, August 6 (if, of course, she isn’t a surprise Derby entry).

Commandoslastdance is a Manitoba-bred three-year-old filly trained by Mike Nault, owned by A2 Thoroughbreds and True North Thoroughbreds and ridden by the current leading jockey Prayven Badrie.

Bred by two hockey players with deep family thoroughbred roots – Keaton Ziprick, 22, a former Dauphin Kings goalie and Aiden Ziprick, currently an 18-year-old defenceman with the WHL champion, Moose Jaw Warriors — Commandoslastdance is the last foal sired by Going Commando, who was easily Manitoba’s top sire for at least a decade, and is out of a mare by Tiznow, who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) in 2000 and 2001.

It was a big win for Badrie (his only win this past week), who continues to lead the highly competitive jockey race at the Downs with 26 wins, 20 seconds and 15 third-place finishes and a track-leading $296,883 in earnings for his owners. He’s made 102 starts this season.

Defending champion Antonio Whitehall has moved into second place with two wins this past week giving him a total of 24 wins, 20 seconds and 22 third-place finishes and a total of $290,800 in earnings in 130 starts. Damario Bynoe is third with 23 wins, 16 seconds and 16 thirds to go with $243,504 in winnings in 107 starts.

Ronald Ali and Renaldo Cumberbatch are tied for fourth with 19 wins while Rachaad Knights is fifth with 18.

On the trainers’ side, with defending champ Jerry Gourneau suspended indefinitely for a doping issue (veterinarian, Dr. Cyndi Kasper, administered the legal substance Dexamethasone on some of Gourneau’s horses, but the substance was above the amount considered legal for use), Lee Delaronde has taken over the lead

Delaronde now has 17 wins, 15 seconds and nine thirds with $193,596 in winnings in 103 starts while Gourneau holds onto second place with 15 wins and Devon Gittens is third with 14.

Racing continues at ASD on Mondays and Tuesdays through August 13, with the Wednesday night programs resuming on August 14. For more information, visit ASDowns.com.