Manitoba Wildfire Service Responds to 51 Active Wildfires

The Manitoba Wildfire Service is currently tackling 51 active wildfires across the province, as fire activity increases. Despite a lower-than-average total of 155 fires this year compared to the usual 264 by this date, the forecast of dry lightning and thunderstorms with little to no precipitation over the next few days may lead to more fire starts.

Ontario has sent 21 personnel to assist with wildfire operations in Manitoba. Collaboration is ongoing among the Manitoba Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and the Emergency Management Organization to address notable fires, including fire NO071 east of Marcel Colomb First Nation and fire NO055 south of God’s Lake Narrows.

Visibility on Provincial Road (PR) 391 and possibly PR 280 remains reduced due to the wildfires.

Significant fires in Manitoba: