Manitoba Wildfire Service Responds to 51 Active Wildfires

The Manitoba Wildfire Service is currently tackling 51 active wildfires across the province, as fire activity increases. Despite a lower-than-average total of 155 fires this year compared to the usual 264 by this date, the forecast of dry lightning and thunderstorms with little to no precipitation over the next few days may lead to more fire starts.
Ontario has sent 21 personnel to assist with wildfire operations in Manitoba. Collaboration is ongoing among the Manitoba Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and the Emergency Management Organization to address notable fires, including fire NO071 east of Marcel Colomb First Nation and fire NO055 south of God’s Lake Narrows.
Visibility on Provincial Road (PR) 391 and possibly PR 280 remains reduced due to the wildfires.
Significant fires in Manitoba:
- Fire WE032: Located 23 km east of Pukatawagan in the western region, this fire covers approximately 3,500 hectares. Water bombers and ground crews are working to secure the perimeter and contain the fire south of the Churchill River.
- Fire NO038: In the northern region, this fire is 60 km northeast of Thompson and 55 km west of Split Lake, spanning approximately 8,390 hectares.
- Fire NO055: Positioned 35 km north of Garden Hill and 37 km south of God’s Lake Narrows, this fire is currently 2,909 hectares in size. Around 100 residents of God’s Lake Narrows have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to smoke. Value protection measures are in place for at-risk areas, including the Bell communication tower for the Island Lake area.
- Fire NO063: Located 8 km northeast of Marcel Colomb First Nation, this fire covers approximately 167 hectares and is expected to continue spreading northward, away from the community, based on forecasted wind direction.
- Fire NO071: Situated 4 km east of Marcel Colomb First Nation and 33 km east of Lynn Lake, this fire is around 824 hectares. Value protection has been established for 30 structures in and around the community, with 180 residents of Marcel Colomb First Nation evacuated to Winnipeg due to the fire’s proximity.