Province Funding Downtown Safety Initiatives in Thompson

The Manitoba government is spending $50,000 on new resources to enhance downtown safety in Thompson.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe announced this week that the funding would be available immediately.

“Manitoba families deserve to feel safe in their community,” said Wiebe, adding the province will work with local leadership to determine how to improve public safety for people living in Thompson.

In 2021, the City of Thompson unveiled the Thompson Community Safety and Well-Being Plan based on input from over 20 different community organizations including government, Indigenous organizations, education, health care, social services and law enforcement. The plan brings together Thompson’s agencies and resources to create a complete approach towards improving safety and a sense of community in the northern Manitoba city.