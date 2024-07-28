Culinary Exploration: Upcoming ‘Brews, Bites & West End Delights’ Restaurant Tours

The West End BIZ is set to host the Brews, Bites & West End Delights restaurant tours, offering a culinary journey through some of Winnipeg’s finest eateries.

Scheduled for July 31, August 7, and August 14 at 6 p.m., these guided tours will take participants through Casa Ilocandia, Wall Street Slice, and Barn Hammer Brewery, concluding with desserts from Gâto Bakeshop.

“This year’s lineup includes all new restaurants never featured on a West End restaurant tour before! We’re thrilled to invite folks to Winnipeg’s unofficial dining district for all new culinary treats paired with a stroll through one of our city’s historical neighbourhoods,” said Joe Kornelsen, executive director of the West End BIZ.

Tickets for the Brews, Bites & West End Delights tours are available now online.