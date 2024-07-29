Dakota Tipi Man Dies After Stabbing in the Maples: Police

Winnipeg police say a man from Dakota Tipi First Nation has died after he was stabbed in the Maples neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a home in the first 100 block of Marlow Court just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police have identified the victim as Kennedy Maxwell Elk, 36, of Dakota Tipi. He was living in Winnipeg.

At 9 a.m., police arrested a man at a hotel in the 2500 block of Portage Avenue.

Ryan Sage Meeches, 34, faces charges of second-degree murder.

He was detained in custody.