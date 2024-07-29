Reckless Driver Arrested in Downtown Winnipeg

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Winnipeg police arrested a driver following a high-speed chase through the downtown area.

The incident began around 1:10 a.m. when officers observed a Chrysler 300 suspiciously revving its engine near the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters on Garry Street.

As police approached the vehicle, the driver sped southbound on Garry Street, prompting officers to pursue. The driver proceeded to run red lights, make erratic lane changes, and reach speeds of up to 90 km/h.

Multiple police units tracked down and stopped the vehicle. The chase ended on St. Mary’s Road near St. Michael Road and Pulberry Street, where the driver was safely taken into custody.

During the arrest, the driver was found in possession of methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been involved in a previous erratic driving incident on Pembina Highway the day before.

Jason Charles Reimer, 49, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.