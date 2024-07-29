Third Missing Hunter’s Body Found in Lake Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP have confirmed the recovery of a third missing hunter’s body from Lake Winnipeg.

The 29-year-old man was discovered by searchers on Sunday, marking the final recovery in a month-long search effort.

The three hunters were reported missing a month ago after a moose hunting trip in the lake’s north basin. The search began after some of their belongings were found along the shore.

Earlier in the search, the body of a 31-year-old man was found, followed by the discovery of a 28-year-old man on July 17.