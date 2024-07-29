Manitoba Hydro International Resumes Operations

Manitoba Hydro has resumed operations of its international consulting arm, Manitoba Hydro International (MHI).

The subsidiary of Manitoba Hydro, established in 1998, offers utility consulting and technology solutions to clients worldwide. However, its operations were wound down in February 2021 as part of a reorganization effort.

“This decision presents two opportunities. First, it provides an additional source of revenue to further support energy affordability in Manitoba,” said Ben Graham, chair, Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board.

“The second is that restarting MHI enables us to share our expertise globally and provide important support through energy management consulting and services to other utilities and other organizations around the world and creates good jobs for Manitobans while doing it.”

For more than two decades, MHI has provided services and products to clients in over 120 countries, significantly contributing to the development of Manitoba’s high-tech power industry.