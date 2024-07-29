Marine Museum of Manitoba Launches $25,000 Fundraising Campaign

The Marine Museum of Manitoba in Selkirk has kicked off its 2024 fundraising campaign for the Marine Museum of Manitoba Heritage Trust Endowment Fund.

The museum is aiming to raise $25,000, which will be matched dollar for dollar, resulting in a total of $50,000. The endowment, managed by The Winnipeg Foundation, will support the museum’s operations and mission.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the museum is calling on the community to help achieve its fundraising goal.

“Our 50th anniversary is a testament to the dedication and passion of our community,” said John Buffie, chair of the Marine Museum of Manitoba membership and fundraising

committee.

Duane Nicol, chair of the Marine Museum board of directors, contributed $1,000 to the campaign in memory of his father, Larry Nicol, who worked on restoring the Bradbury in the early 1980s.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made online through the museum’s website or by contacting the museum directly.